‘The Walking Dead’ to Resume Production Later This Month! Know More Information For You!!!

Showrunners for The Walking Dead Season 10 have confirmed that manufacturing is ready to renew on the AMC drama within the autumn.

Community CEO Josh Sapan revealed that filming on the show will happen in Atlanta, Georgia in late October, reports ComicBook.

“Our capability to renew within the most secure possible way is one thing we’re intently centered on,” he added. “We are going to proceed to watch and modify accordingly relying on native circumstances.”

The Walking Dead has officially delayed its 11th season release till 2021, however will air the much-delayed season 10 finale on Sunday, October 4 within the US and the UK on October 5. Extra bonus episodes may even be released in early 2021.

The season nearer was initially resulting from release on April 12 earlier than being pushed again as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Production may even go forward on Fear The Walking Dead in Austin, Texas beginning later this month.

Final month, in the meantime, showrunner Angela Kang offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale.

“Clearly, we’ve received this new power group of four with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko who’re off on the highway,” Kang mentioned. “We’re going to see some attention-grabbing turns in that.”

Director of the finale Greg Nicotero added: “I’ve actually received to offer Angela and the writers an enormous, enormous thumbs up, as a result of I’ve really feel just like the trajectory of the season, the way in which that the season constructed, it simply felt like each episode gave you greater than the episode earlier than. It felt such as you have been on this actually nice journey.”