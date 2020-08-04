The Walking Dead Season 11: to Begin Filming in October And More Information Check Here!

- Advertisement -

For the first time, because the show debuted in 2010, The Walking Dead will miss its regular October premiere date. Delays brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic have pressured AMC to push the premiere of The Walking Dead season 11 to 2021 again.

In the new season’s place, AMC will as a substitute air the season 10 finale, the episode titled “A Certain Doom,” on Oct. 4, adopted by six “extra” season 10 episodes in early 2021. In the intervening time, it’s unclear what precisely these six new episodes can be about, though the truth that they’re a continuation of the season means that these will be formed out of unused footage from the season 10 shoot. Both means, AMC hasn’t gone into element about these episodes yet.

Fortunately, the community is already on the transfer with regards to season 11, which now has a manufacturing begin date. AMC CEO Josh Sapan confirmed throughout an earnings name (via THR) that that filming for The Walking Dead season 11 will start down on the show’s Georgia set in October, whereas additionally stressing that AMC would proceed to observe the state of affairs with the pandemic and adapt as needed.

The new season is ready to mark a brand late period for the show, which has spent the final two years tying up unfastened ends within the aftermath of the battle with Negan and the Saviors and exploring a creepy enemy faction often called the Whisperers. With season 10 set to deliver Alexandria’s encounter with the Whisperers to a decisive finish, The Walking Dead season 11 can be positioned to discover new territory. Already, the show has teased its subsequent massive story, one taken straight from the Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard comics, like Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess continue on a journey that can cause them to a brand new group they have been beforehand unaware of. Might it’s the Commonwealth from the comics? We’ll have to attend till 2021 to search out out.