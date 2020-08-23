The Walking Dead Season 11: Release Date, Cast, Plot What Is Exciting For Fans?

- Advertisement -

The Walking Dead Season 11 A world will pull on viewers towards it. Walking Dead is one of the best horror television series, based on the book series with the same title by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moor, and Charlie Adlard.

This is all about those people who want to survive under constant threat of attacks. This contributes to conflicts between humans. They started forming their own set with rules and morals.

Series premiered on October 31, 2010, on AMC in the US and internationally through the Fox Network Group. In 2013, The Walking Dead was rated by TV Guide among the sci-fi exhibit number 8. Creators have provided ten seasons to us, and fans are awaiting the new year.

Here is everything you need to know about Walking season 11.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date

The tenth season premiered on October 6, 2019, and before last season’s launch, AMC announced this eleventh season’s renewal. But on March 24, 2020, AMC said that the finale of the season was postponed. Pro-production was halted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before we get to season 11, we will need to see the end of year 10.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Cast: Would we see Norman Reedus and Josh McDermit again?

No, confirm names have been outside, but we understand that someone will perish in the season 10 finale. So a couple of characters won’t be returning from the new season.

Both Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus playing the role of Daryl and Carol, are a new addition. So they will reprise their roles. Along with them, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams is expected to return.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Plot

Creators made some announcements about it, although the plot of this eleventh season hasn’t been officially published.

It’s challenging because every season comes with another story to predict anything. It has been getting away from the source material. This is being done as a way to keep the content fresh.

Kang stated that the season would have a more urban feel.