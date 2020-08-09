Home Education The virus causes fever and cough
The virus causes fever and cough

By- Nitu Jha
The virus causes fever and cough and can be fatal in some cases.

It is possible that the virus could be transmitted between people, though such situations are rare, health officials say.

At least 60 individuals have been infected so far, and seven have died.

While the world is still reeling from the book coronavirus pandemic.

that a previously-known virus has popped up again in China and has claimed at least seven lives and infected heaps of others.

But, researchers in China say it might be possible to spread the viral disease from person to person under certain conditions.

The virus may be passed through either blood or mucous, health experts say, but ticks are still the most significant danger.

The virus, which was slowly spreading throughout the first half of the year, is referred to as the SFTS Virus.

It’s not a brand new virus, and researchers first detected and identified it nearly a decade ago. However, an outbreak of the virus isn’t to be dismissed.

as it’s proven to cause serious health issues and may be deadly.

Right now, the virus is most prevalent in East China, in which at least 60 individuals are infected.

Symptoms include fever and coughing, which are very non-specific and might indicate that more people are infected and do not understand it yet.

Transmission of this virus involving humans is considered possible.

but it will probably be under limited circumstances.

virus may develop into an epidemic or pandemic

Health officials in the region say there is little chance that this virus may develop into an epidemic or pandemic as a result of its roots and that ticks will be the primary route of transmission.

Ticks are a standard route of transmission for various illnesses all over the world. They dig in and feed on blood.

making them the perfect carriers for disease.

In the USA, those travelling through wooded areas or camping are often told to check their pets for ticks frequently.

The primary danger of ticks from the United States and many other areas is Lyme disease, which is characterized by fever,

headache, fatigue, and sometimes a bright red rash on the skin, even though this is not always current.

In any case, unless you are considering venturing into an area of China where ticks are found.

there is little chance you are likely to run into the SFTS Virus in any way.

but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take steps to protect yourself from ticks no matter where you live.

Nitu Jha







