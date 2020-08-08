- Advertisement -

The virus causes fever and cough and can be fatal sometimes.

The virus causes fever

It’s possible the virus may be transmitted between people, though such scenarios are rare, health officials say.

At least 60 people have been infected so far, and seven have died.

While the world is still reeling from the book coronavirus pandemic,

a previously-known virus has popped up again in China and has claimed at least seven lives and infected heaps of others.

But, researchers from China state it might be possible to disperse the viral infection from person to person under certain conditions.

The virus may be passed through either blood or mucous, health experts say,

but ticks continue to be the most significant danger.

The virus, which has been gradually spreading throughout the first half of the year,

is known as the SFTS Virus.

It’s not a brand new virus, and investigators detect and

identifi it almost a decade ago.

Still, an epidemic of the virus is not to be dismisse, as it has proven to cause significant health problems and can be deadly.

At the moment,

the virus is most widespr in East China, in which at least 60 people are infect.

Symptoms include fever and coughing,

which are extremely non-specific and may suggest that more people are infect and do not know it yet.

Transmission of this virus involving humans is deeme possible,

but it would probably be under restricted circumstances.

Health officials in the region say there’s little chance that this virus could develop into an epidemic

or pandemic due to its origins and the fact that ticks will be the primary route of transmission.

Ticks are a typical route of transmission for various illnesses all over the world.

They dig in and feed on blood, making them the perfect carriers for disease.

In the USA, those travelling through mountainous regions or camping are usually advise to check their pets for ticks regularly.

The main threat of ticks in the United States and many other areas is Lyme disease,

that is characterize by fever, headache, fatigue, and sometimes a bright red rash on the skin, even although this isn’t always current.

In any case, unless you’re considering venturing to a region of China where ticks are present,

there’s very little chance you’re going to run into the SFTS Virus in any way,

but that does not mean that you should not take action to protect yourself from ticks no matter where you reside.