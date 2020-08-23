Home TV Series Netflix The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Dates, Plot, And Will Nina Dobrev...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Dates, Plot, And Will Nina Dobrev Return As Elena?

By- Vikash Kumar
What’s Season 9 of this show, The Vampire Diaries’ future? What can we anticipate from Season of The Vampire Diaries? What are the updates? That is what we know about the launch date, the cast, and the storyline of this Vampire Diaries Season 9.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date

Vampire Diaries Season 9 does not have an official release date. We might expect to have 22 episodes in the summer, In the event the Vampire Diaries Season 9 gets renew. This figure is for cast to make the majority of these 22 episodes. Eight and Only seasons 4 consisted of 23 and 16 episodes.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Cast

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 cast has yet to be verified, but if this series’ season 9 yields, we could expected these members to reunite:

  • Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore
  • Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore
  • Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett
  • Candice King as Caroline Forbes
  • Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan
  • Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman
  • Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling
  • Nathalie Kelley as Sybil
  • Lily-Rose Mumford as Josie Saltzman
  • Tierney Mumford as Lizzie Saltzman
  • Wolé Parks as Cade
  • Joel Gretsch as Peter Maxwell
  • Sammi Hanratty as Violet Fell
  • Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan
  • Reece Odum as Karen

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Plot

Season eight of this show did end on terms and left us wondering. Season nine will pick up from where the previous season ended. For today what we understand is, Damon and Bonnie will undergo a few changes in their lifetime. As we saw in the end of season 8, Elena began to fall in love with Damon, we will notice spins in their love lives. You will also notice different responses to Damon’s & Elena’s conclusion, which will be an interesting struggle to see. The show has something fresh and different to offer in every season.

Will Nina Dobrev return as Elena?

Even though, it’s unclear what the future of The Vampire Diaries will deliver, will Nina Dobrev who played whether there’s spin-off Elena Gilbert return?

She played the character out of series one until six and left a return season eight.

However she now has work obligations including for her worldwide promotion of xXx: Return of the Xander Cage and now left the series.

