The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Will Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever Happen? The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three years ago. All of the previous seasons’ massive success augmented the demand for fans and Season 9 are waiting for its positive affirmation.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 was famous for a release in March this year. But this never took place and it was only a rumour. Some assert that Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will guide the season.

The cast for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 is not confirmed yet, but fans expect the first cast to reunite. Including Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore, Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman, Candice King as Caroline Forbes, Nathalie Kelley as Sybil, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling, and Michael Malarkey as Enzo.

If The Vampire Diaries Season 9 has a green signal, it is expected to have 22 episodes. This amount is anticipated as the vast majority of seasons. Only Season 8 and 4 consisted of 16 and 23 episodes.

On the flip side, Julie Plec, the show developer discredited all rumours related to the production of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said that she is not currently working on any spinoffs but has been positive about anything associated with the season moving.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will resume where Season 8 ended. It (the sooner season) revealed conflicts between both the brothers seeing life. Katherine caused havoc in Mystic Falls that is over in a trade for the forfeit of Stefen.

Do you believe Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev is going to be back in The Vampire Diaries Season 9? Hope you remember their purported link that was romantic in real life reportedly caused a bitter relationship between him and his wife Nikki Reed. This is considered the main cause for saying No for their roles in another season, for the stars.

Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role. He cited that he would no longer prefer to play the part of a vampire. Even Nina Dobrev also refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.



