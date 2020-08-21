Home Entertainment The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates
Vampire Diaries Season 9, Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama series. The show is presently available on the streaming site, Hulu. The Series is loved by its audience, After all who doesn’t enjoy a bunch of vampires, right? It is based on a novel of the exact same name as the Series written by L.J. Smith. The officials of the show had verified the season eight of the show will be its last year, but if has this stopped us fans to question the possibility of another season? In this guide, we will provide you all of the upgrades on season nine of this Series that is supernatural – The Vampire Diaries.

The storyline of Vampire Diaries Season 9:

This show’s story is about Elena Gilbert along with her two Brothers, Damon Salvatore and Stephen Salvatore. The 2 brothers attempt to save Elena from dangers and the evils of this world as they embark on new experiences.
The following season will also be revolving around the storyline and the fans will observe that what is another experience there favorite characters are all set to embark on.

Release date of Vampire Diaries Season 9:

There has been no official release date given to the show’s season nine. As the show officials, the finale season of the show was the last season. But fans are expecting a season 9 for your Series and have confidence that they’ll get it.
There is a possibility for the next season of the show to fall from the first half of 2021.

What are the chances?

The Series was cancelled and had aired its 8th and last season three years at 2017. Moreover, the show’s creator Julie Plec revealed that she believed that the Series had run its course and come to an end.

Nina Dobrev, who plays Elena- the personality the show has mainly revolved round, quit the Series in season six, appearing for one episode in the finale. It appears unlikely that she would take on her part in the show.

Ian Somerhalder, who plays Damon (another principal Character), has also stressed several times in the past two years that he is past the Vampire Diaries season of his life and wants to proceed to other projects.

Any Rumors regarding the revival of the show haven’t been addressed- neither accepted nor denied. There hasn’t been any statements or even traces of a season. Rumors fly wild, but we’re afraid they may be just that- rumors. We’d LOVE another season of the show- or even five. However, nobody from the crew and the cast has shown any enthusiasm for exactly the exact same.

Maybe it’s the holding the Announcements back. We Should have a clearer idea of the same towards the end of the year- Because rumor has it that when there’s to be a season, it will air On The CW at 2021.

