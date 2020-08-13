- Advertisement -

The USA has urged its citizens not to go to Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and terror threat.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Pakistan

due to COVID-19, the State Department said in its latest travel advisory on Wednesday.

“Travellers to Pakistan may experience boundary closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home requests,

company closures, and other emergency conditions within Pakistan due to COVID-19,” it said.

It urged US citizens not to go to Balochistan, also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa states,

such as the prior Federally Administered Tribal Areas, because of terrorism as well as kidnapping and the

immediate vicinity of the Line of Control because of terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.

Noting that terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan, the advisory said a local history of terrorism and

ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have

led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians and local military and police targets.

Terrorists could attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military

installations, airports, universities, tourist places, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government centers,

it stated, noting that terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities previously.

At precisely the exact same time, the State Department explained that Pakistan’s security environment had

improved as 2014 when Pakistani security forces undertook joint counter-terrorism and countered militant operations.

There are far more significant security infrastructure and resources in the significant cities, especially Islamabad.

Safety forces in these regions may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country.

While risks still exist, terrorist attacks are rare in Islamabad, it said.