The Undoing: Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant HBO Series, Know Here Release Date, Trailer And More Information.

By- Anoj Kumar
The Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant-starring restricted series The Undoing has been within the works for fairly a while now. Ordered in 2018 and initially scheduled for March of 2020, the series hit the backburner because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now HBO has determined that enough is enough and has given the intriguing show release date.

The Undoing is about to premiere the primary of its six episodes on Sunday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of the present will first air on HBO and also will be accessible to stream through HBO Max. Right here is the series’ tense first teaser, fittingly punctuated by a heartbeat of a rating.

There’s an air of Eyes Wide Shut to that teaser, and it’s not simply due to the presence of Nicole Kidman. In The Undoing, Kidman stars as Grace and Grant stars as her husband, Jonathan Fraser. HBO’s enigmatic description for the present reads:

“The restricted series follows Grace (Kidman), and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who’s dwelling the one lives they ever wished for themselves. In a single day, a chasm opens of their lives: a violent demise and a sequence of horrible revelations. Left behind within the wake of a spreading and really public catastrophe and horrified by the methods during which she has did not heed her personal recommendation, Grace should dismantle one life and create one other for her little one and her household.”

