The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Is Already In The Works At Netflix

In Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves children time-traveled straight back into the 1960s. However, they did not arrive as a group. They were scattered, each arriving at precisely the same spot but at different times. Due to this, a number of them went on to start new lives, whereas some had a few days ahead of this season’s events started. Eventually, Vanya, Luther, Allison, Klaus, both Diego and Five, were reunited, and they got involved from the historic occasion of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Their involvement, as shown from the Season 2 finale, ended up creating a totally new timeline.

Vanya might have experienced the largest, as she gave a boy superpowers on the autism spectrum while the Hargreeves all had an impact on the deadline. Plus, it looks like the story of Harlan is not over just yet.

When Vanya came in 1963, a car struck her and lost her memory. The woman who hit her, Sissy, subsequently took in her and began working on her and her husband’s farm as their son Harlan’s nanny. In that time, Vanya got extremely close to Sissy and Harlan. Both girls fell in love, and Vanya revealed she had a powerful connection to Harlan.

This connection was taken even further when Vanya rescued Harlan. A part of the forces of Vanya was transferred into Harlan after giving him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. As a result, Harlan got superpowers, but he didn’t really know what happened to him. Vanya was able to get near him and consume his powers back into him, although, From the Season 2 finale, the powers of Harlan threatened to ruin everything.

But that wasn’t the end of it. In the Season 2 finale, Harlan and Sissy drove away to California, and Harlan revealed he could make objects levitate. This tease seems to indicate audiences have not seen the final of Harlan yet.

To a new 2019, the Hargreeves children returned at the end of Season 2 that has been modified as a consequence of their participation in 1963. It stands to reason that in this type of the timeline, he also has superpowers since Harlan has been given skills during that time. But if he were to return, Harlan would be much older, likely be in his seventies. But it’s also possible that anything Vanya did to him changed him. Perhaps he doesn’t age if at all like others do anymore.

This, of course, remains a theory for now, but Vanya and Harlan’s relationship was important to be forgotten about in Season 3. The Umbrella Academy established a significant bond between the two, and by showing us that Harlan nevertheless has powers, the series seemed to hint his story would last.

Harlan could return to help Vanya and her brothers and sister fight back as the superhero siblings find themselves facing a new enemy they know nothing about at the Sparrow Academy. The Umbrella Academy is, after all, about family, and one thing is sure: Vanya and Harlan are family now.

Streaming now on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min, together with Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, Jordan Claire Robbins, Kate Walsh, and Colm Feore.