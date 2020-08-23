The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has Been Announced By Netflix, With The Release Of Its Season 2?

- Advertisement -

When Netflix’s live-action model of The Umbrella Academy comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá premiered, it seemed like a clear version of the first volume of the series, Apocalypse Suite. Sure, some adjustments were made, but the story beats, and the assumption we’re all the same — save for the end of the year, which saw the Hargreeves siblings fail to stop the apocalypse, despite the comic.

Season 2 was a larger death from the comic book, but it was still mostly inspired by the series’ next level, Dallas. However, when this season came to an end, it became evident that Season 3 won’t follow the books.

The Umbrella Academy: Dallas saw the Hargreeves siblings travel back in time to 1963 to make sure that John F. Kennedy would be assassinated, lest the deadline is changed, and a nuclear apocalypse ruins the Earth. These strokes were utilized by the next season of this Netflix adaptation, but it made great changes with the members of this Umbrella Academy arrive at several times, giving a number of them the time to start new lives. As the Hargreeves focused more on preserving the timeline where they burst and returned home to 2019, the concentration on the assassination of JFK was lessened.

Dallas ended with the children returning home, ready to start a new chapter in their lives. Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, on the other hand, changed up things in a big way since the Hargreeves returned to another version of 2019, which had been changed by their own actions previously. They returned home to find the Umbrella Academy did not exist. It had been called the Sparrow Academy, and it was lead with their Number One, Ben, that was still very much living in this reality. Not only is that this is ending different than the source material but in addition, it sets up a third season that doesn’t appear to get inspired in the slightest by The Umbrella Academy comic’s third level, Resort Oblivion.

Resort Oblivion focused primarily on the title hotel, which has been a prison constructed by Reginald Hargreeves at a pocket-size to lock up all the supervillains the Umbrella Academy had conquered over the years. Finally, it was a breakout, and the villains all returned to assault to Earth. The Umbrella Academy then needed to conquer them all, and also the volume ended with the surprise arrival of another team, the Sparrows.

The Sparrows are definitely meant to be the inspiration behind the Sparrow Academy of Season 2. On the other hand, they aren’t found by the Hargreeves in another reality, and Ben is not their leader. For that reason, it resembles Season 3 will but bypass the occasions of Hotel Oblivion to rather focus on the cliffhanger ending of the comic series. What’s more, Hotel Oblivion is presently the previous entry in The Umbrella Academy comic series. Season 3 does not need to stick to any narrative in the comics, and the series can do its thing — much more than it already was.

Streaming now on Netflix, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min, with Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, Jordan Claire Robbins, Kate Walsh, and Colm Feore.