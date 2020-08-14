The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Sees The Group’s Actions Dramatically Change The Timeline

- Advertisement -

The Umbrella Academy season 2 sees the deadline dramatically changes — but Five really foreshadowed the cliffhanger.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 culminated in a shocking cliffhanger — but the eventual reveal was really foreshadowed in a few of the previous episodes. Based on the series of comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Justin H. Min, and Aidan Gallagher. Produced under mysterious conditions, the superpowered seven have been adopted by Reginald Hargreeves. Harshly educated from a young age, it had been anticipated that they would save the world. The Umbrella Academy season one ultimately watched them fail in that job.

Using time-travel to escape perishing along with Earth’s rest, they ended up stranded around the early-1960s. Arriving – on November 25, 1963 – Five discovered they had brought the world’s end back with them. Saved at the last moment from bombs, Five, again, time-traveled away. Deposited ten days earlier, he was tasked with placing the deadline back on a course that was non-dystopian and reuniting his wayward siblings. Five’s efforts were created all-the-more difficult by the fact that his family had settled into lifestyles that were new during his absence. Desperate, he was forced to turn into a younger version of his father in pursuit of a solution and answers. Because of this, while the Umbrella Academy was finally successful at preventing the new apocalypse, their interactions dramatically altered their former show back in 2019.

Greeted there by their own father, who was still-very-much-alive, they were advised that it was no longer their property. Worse, the Umbrella Academy didn’t appear to exist. Rather, their standing had seemingly been propounded with a team that was silhouetted. Referred to as the Sparrow Academy, they were led by an incarnation of their deceased brother, Ben. Though it might be shown that that the total Sparrow Academy are doppelgangers, the prevailing expectation is they are an entirely new group. Together with Reginald grossly disappointed by those he’d met in 1963, it’s believed that (in the 43 that were strangely born), he adopted seven additional superpowered children rather than them. Ben, of course, having an exception because of Reginald never meeting him.

If that’s the case, the evolution was really foreshadowed by Five at The Umbrella Academy season two, episode 4, “The Majestic 12”. Having reunited with Luther and Vanya, he found that both were resistant to joining his cause after their initial failed effort at The Umbrella Academy season. Luther expressed that immunity (and his general frustration with Five) by giving him the middle finger through a hole he’d punched in a wall. It was this time that Five casually questioned to himself, “I wonder whether it is too late to become unadopted” before walking off.

Across the varying and overlapping timelines around The Umbrella Academy, the Academy has often turned out to be the origin of the issues they’re trying to prevent. The Moon was blown up by them and caused it by attempting to prevent the 2019 apocalypse. Trying to maintain the deadline from being altered changed it in a variety of different (and more private ) ways. The line of dialogue has not demonstrated plotted the show could be but took that concept to a metaphorical level and tightly written. Of course, the powers of Five don’t include shaping the future. Still, it could be considered a jinx on the group. As such, Five (along with others) ought to be more careful about what they need for the Umbrella Academy season 3 and beyond.