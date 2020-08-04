The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Black Verifies Things About Three Distinct Characters?

- Advertisement -

I think everyone was anticipating some wild things from season 2 of the Umbrella Academy on Netflix, although I am not sure anybody completely saw that ending coming.

It is not possible to talk about any of this with no big spoiler warning, but you should not be Googling the ending if you do not wish to know about it?

There are a ton of different questions the end of season 2 poses, and I was surprised to see showrunner Steve Blackman giving some kindly concrete replies to several queries through Bustle.

Comic Parallels

Blackman talks about how he is still in comic land between the show of Reginald Hargreeves as an alien (which occurs much sooner in the comic) and that it’s a”good guess” the Sparrow Academy members in shape are characters from Vol. 3 of the Hotel Oblivion. So comic readers have a heads up for what is coming.

Ben’s Return

Yes, that was Ben in conclusion, if you could not tell by his distinct hair and brand new scar. This isn’t something or an alternate dimension; this is the Ben that the original Academy grew up with. But clearly, something has changed with their dad surviving into 2019. This is obviously fantastic news for actor Justin H. Min, where it appeared like he’d be written off after his ghost disintegrated while conserving Vanya.

“This is a chance for the show and also the actor to really expand his universe on display,” said Blackman.

Lila, Harlan and the Handler

Black verifies things about three distinct characters.

Lila will return despite her initial escape at the end of the year, and Blackman is currently talking about”future seasons,” including her character. Plural.

Blackman is tight-lipped about Harlan, and yet it seems pretty apparent that with his continued ownership of a few of Vanya’s power, that he will play into the future of the series somewhat (I haven’t read the comics). In 2019, he’d be a full-grown man, and I would not be surprised to see him appear as a villain. But Blackman is not currently saying.

Blackman affirms two deaths are enough for the Handler, and the series is permanently saying goodbye to her character. He also confirms that new characters who were stuck in the past, like Sissy and Ray, are not likely to go back for future seasons.

We are still deep in the comics, so that you may read the original source material if you’d like to know here season 3 if you really want to know what comes next. Umbrella Academy is a series that is hugely popular, although Netflix has not greenlit season 3, season 2 was fantastic, so I’d expect some news on this soon, and it feels like a certain thing.