The Umbrella Academy Season 2’s opening action scene shows what the group of superheroes could become farther later on.

During most of The Umbrella Academy’s first season, the Hargreeves siblings were away to their own, with their abilities just from time to time. Most of them were worried about their own lives, and they did not have the time (or the interest) to utilize their powers to assist others. However, as the season came to a close, fans got a small taste of what the household, working as superheroes, could look like. The group neglected to save the planet, and today they have traveled back in time to the’60s in which the earth is very far in 1 piece.

But there is one significant difficulty: the apocalypse followed them back in time. After transporting all of his siblings back in time, Five will be the last to arrive at the portal. He finds exactly what his family of super-powered siblings could become and lands on November 25, 1963, in Dallas, in the middle of a war zone.

As Season 2 starts, lovers see the many different Hargreeves siblings land in the same place in Dallas, Texas — but at various times. Many years and many others, weeks separate some, together with Five being the last to arrive. But what he finds isn’t the silent town sisters, and his brothers landed. The time-traveler is dropped into a city. Buildings are destroyed and engulfed in flames as the military arrives in power, driving tanks through the streets.

They find unexpected resistance, while the Soviets have begun a full-scale invasion of Dallas. On the field of battle, the soldiers come across all six of the Hargreeves sisters, combined as a group of superheroes. Vanya uses her powerful skills to repel one of the tank mortar rounds, Klaus manifests an army of phantom soldiers, Luther protects others along with his thick mask, Ben unleashes his tentacles on several different soldiers, Allison uses her powers of persuasion to make heads explode, and Diego dodges bullets and takes out multiple enemies.