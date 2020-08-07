The Third Day Trailer Previews Dark HBO Mystery Series, And Everything You Know So Far!!!

- Advertisement -

HBO miniseries The Third Day has released its full trailer, proving that it has quite a bit to supply along with its headliners in Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Katherine Waterston and Emily Watson. Certainly, whereas we’ve already caught a teaser for the concept-driven drama, the newest clip is a fantastical barrage of intriguingly contrasting imagery of wonderment and terror.

The series comes from creator/executive producer Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling), who, joined by Dean O’Loughlin and Equipment de Waal, scripted the collection for directors Philippa Lowthorpe and Marc Munden. This artistic coalition has concocted a most intriguing format for The Third Day, which—set towards the backdrop of a mysterious island off the British coast—has been divided into two distinct stories set in two distinct seasons, centered on Jude Law’s character for “Summer season,” adopted chronologically by Naomie Harrris’s character for “Winter.”

With that set, take a look at the complete trailer for The Third Day slightly below.

As the important thing line from Emily Watson’s character ominously states, “Pain doesn’t know time right here,” and it actually doesn’t exist on this creepy moorish English dojo of death. Certainly, the brand new trailer—clearly extra expansive than the preliminary teaser trailer dropped again in April—is extra targeted on the stunning-yet-creepy island setting itself, showcasing chic visuals that complement a seemingly supernatural story that nearly seems like TV’s Lost meets The Wicker Man (or, extra contemporaneously, Midsommar). Certainly, the break up narrative of the 6-episode series begins with the arrival of inquisitive newcomer Sam (Regulation) whose destiny doesn’t appear too promising, for the reason that second part switches protagonists to Helen (Harris), a strong-willed investigator who, like Sam earlier than her, will come throughout some disturbing secrets of the island’s dangerously enchanted world.