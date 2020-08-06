Home Entertainment The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals New Logo! And Everything You...
The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals New Logo! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Gunn revealing the logo ahead of WB’s DC FanDome event can also be well timed given the brand new teaser for the digital fan get-together has had some speculating The Suicide Squad’s model of King Shark is teased for a second in this video (although that appears like a video game character at 0:19 seconds in to me). However maybe extra importantly, it continues to emphasise that plans are shifting easily on The Suicide Squad.

Earlier this week, Gunn mentioned as a lot when he wrote on Twitter, “Nothing about #TheSuicideSquad has modified both. We will probably be prepared for our release on August 6, 2021.”

Certainly, The Suicide Squad accomplished principal pictures on Feb. 28, 2020, weeks earlier than the coronavirus pandemic successfully shut down movie manufacturing world wide. With the film within the can, Gunn has remotely begun its post-production course of, with the film on observe for a release subsequent summer season. Given WB appears to be the studio most dedicated to assembly their theatrical home windows today with the release of Tenet across the nook, we think about that’s nonetheless the plan for this film as nicely.

The Suicide Squad is most positively a sequel to the 2016 movie that got here earlier than it. That is inescapable with Margot Robbie specifically returning to the role of Harley Quinn. However the film additionally Viola Davis features Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, all reprising their components from David Ayer’s earlier movie. Nonetheless, Gunn is adamant that his film is “100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME,” and WB appears adamant on emphasizing this can be a tonal and aesthetic reimagining from the director of Guardians of the Galaxy. Along with a brand new title, the movie is introducing new main characters like John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and Steve Agee because the voice of King Shark.

Anoj Kumar



