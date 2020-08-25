The Stranger Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Based on the book of the same name by Harlan Coben, The Stranger was released on January 30 of this year, and it quickly became one of the most well-known shows on Netflix. The eight-part British mystery series follows a mysterious woman (the eponymous stranger) who wreaks havoc on the city’s residents by blackmailing them with their own secrets. The Stranger Season 2 was not confirmed up until last week through Twitter, and now fans have many questions about what’s to come.

The Stranger Season 2 Release Date

- Advertisement -

The Stranger Season 2 seemed pretty unlikely soon after the show premiered, so fans were surprised to see that in a”New on Netflix” announcement posted to Twitter on July 22, the second season was comprised. According to season 2 will drop on August 15.

The Season 2 Cast

Their main characters are there in this series they are Richard Armitage is an English Film voice actor who performs with his function as Adam Price, Siobhan Finneran Functions as a Detective Sergeant, Jennifer Saunders as Heidi Doyle, Shaun Dooley as Dough Tripp, Paul Kaye as Patrick Katz, Dervla Kirwan as Corinne Price, Kadiff Kirwan as Detective constable, Jacob Dudman as Thomas Price, Ella-Rae Smith as Daisy Hoy, Brandon Fellows as Mike Tripp and some Other personalities are also contained.