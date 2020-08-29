Home TV Series Netflix The Stranger Season 2: Expected Release Date and Much More Thing You...
The Stranger Season 2: Expected Release Date and Much More Thing You To Know So Far!

By- Anish Yadav
Based on the 2015 Harlen Coben Book of the identical title, the Stranger was release on Netflix on January 30, 2020. The emotional thriller has eight episodes in total, and all of them leave you in suspense for the next one.

Well, that’s one of the reasons why Harlan Coben said it is a perfect binge-watch show.

The Stranger Season 2: Plot And Cast

The story revolves around a mysterious baseball-capped girl who faces Adam played with Richard Armitage concerning his wife Corrine’s secrets, played by Delva Kirwan. Meanwhile, Corrine goes missing, and Adam is seen hunting for her in most of the series.

The Stranger visits Adam’s father, played by Anthony Head too, to unveil his secret too. The Stranger can be seen visiting Heidi played with Jennifer Saunders and talks about her secrets too. This is where it becomes interesting because Heidi is buddies with a Police officer Johanna Griffin played with Siobhan Finneran, and this police officer is also investigating Corrine’s disappearance case.

The Stranger Season 2: Release date

Considering that the moment has not been verified yet by Netflix, it is hard to forecast the series release date. But, 2021 seems a safe bet for its release of the following season.

The Stranger Season 2: Trailer

