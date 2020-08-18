Home In News The Spotted Lanternfly Is Invading The East Coast
In News

The Spotted Lanternfly Is Invading The East Coast

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The spotted lanternfly is invading the East Coast, and officials are urging citizens to be watching out for its invasive species and then kill it if necessary.

The spotted lanternfly

The fleas feed over 70 native plants and can cause severe damage to crops.

The pests are indigenous to Asia and normally traveling to other nations via shipping routes.

Often, invasive species are easy to spot.

As soon as an invasive plant species invade a place,

for instance, it’s usually not too hard to spot it and destroy it.

With germs, on the other hand, things are a bit more complex.

They’re often small, fast, and can quickly retreat to security if you try to interact with (or smash) them.

That difficult task is what state wildlife authorities across the Eastern United States are handing to residents,

asking them to be on the lookout for a species of insect called a seen lanternfly.

The pests are native to Asia, but they are wreaking havoc in the United States. Our best defence?

An sweet, loud smash.

The insect’s hitch rides on boats and other traffic coming from Asia into the United States and other nations.

In the United States of America they could devastate many indigenous plant species,

also in accordance with the New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets,

Environmental Conservation, and Office of Parks, Recreation,

and Historic Preservation, the seen lanternfly poses a hazard to over 70 plant species.

A few of the crops the spotted lanternfly can destroy include grapevines,

apple trees, and hops, possibly directly affecting the production of foods which rely on these crops.

“Spotted Lanternfly poses a troubling threat to the agriculture and environment of New York State but also to

the quality of recreational opportunities and adventures we provide in our State Parks and public lands,”

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid stated in a statement.

“I applaud our Parks’ environmental stewardship staff for identifying this pest,

so New York State can easily start taking steps to slow its spread.

Park visitors throughout the nation can help in identifying

and reporting this pest, and I urge them to familiarize themselves with its indications.”

If you are a New Yorker who places one of these insects, you’re urged to file a report on the official reporting site.

Meanwhile, the pests are also causing difficulties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

Officials throughout the region want to keep tabs on the spread of the species –

– hence the reporting site —

but should you happen across you can even do your component by dispatching the insect and if you see its eggs nearby,

scrapping them off of whatever they are attache to.

It’s not often that environmental officials urge you to kill things,

but these poisonous bugs do a lot more harm than good, so it is apparently warrant.

Akanksha Ranjan

