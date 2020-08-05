- Advertisement -

Kamp Koral is formally relocating its SpongeBob SquarePants prequel hijinks to the brand new lakefront platform of CBS All Access.

As a part of a considerable refurbishing to each its interface and lineup, streamer CBS All Entry has introduced that it’s going to declare exclusivity of the beforehand Nickelodeon-bound prequel series, titled Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. With the series having handed its unique July 2020 Nickelodeon premiere window, it’s now set for a streaming premiere on CBS All Entry in early 2021 on a date to be revealed.

The streaming move is merely the most recent from chimerical company mother or father ViacomCBS of relocating Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob choices to the community streaming platform, having just lately altered the release technique of threequel The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run from its COVID-derailed theatrical plans towards a streaming premiere on CBS All Entry, equally in early 2021; a move for which the prequel show’s migration will undoubtedly serve to enrich. Furthermore, whereas the platform has gained a Star Trek-centric fame since its launch, CBS All Entry has additionally taken up the mantle of being a de facto “Nickelodeon All Access.”

Thus, the SpongeBob news is merely the squishy tip of a massive iceberg of modifications to the streaming platform, which, along with a flowery—purportedly extra ergonomic—interface, is touting the addition of 3,500 additional episodes of tv shows culled from Viacom-owned channels BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Smithsonian Channel and (pertinently,) Nickelodeon, bringing to its already-sizable lineup to the cited complete of 20,000 episodes and movies, together with expanded sports activities protection. Indeed, as implied, the streamer’s Nickelodeon library correctly won’t solely see the addition of all prior seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants, however, will likely be joined by full-series entry to shows like Avatar: Last Airbender, Rugrats, together with seasons of Danny Phantom, The Legend of Korra and Sam & Cat that have been beforehand available.