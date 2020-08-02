Home Entertainment 'The Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' writers to collaborate on new mafia series!!!
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ writers to collaborate on new mafia series!!!

Anoj Kumar
The writers behind The Sopranos and Goodfellas are coming collectively to create a brand new mafia drama series.

The show, which will probably be produced by Showtime and Think about Tv Studios, will probably be created by The Sopranos producer Terence Winter, Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi and Empire‘s Brian Grazer, in response to Deadline.

The untitled series is impressed by Pileggi’s in-depth chronology of organised crime in America as seen by way of the eyes of the mafia’s First Family.

Pileggi, who began his profession as a journalist, is finest recognized for writing Wiseguy: Life In a Mafia Household and On line casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, which had been tailored into the Martin Scorsese movies Goodfellas and Casino. He co-wrote the scripts for the flicks with Scorsese. Pileggi additionally govt produced Scorsese’s most up-to-date characteristic, The Irishman.

In addition to The Sopranos, Winter created and govt produced HBO’s interval mob drama Boardwalk Empire, and co-created and executive produced HBO’s rock ‘n roll drama Vinyl. He was nominated for an Oscar for an Oscar for his The Wolf of Wall Street screenplay, and he’s at the moment writing a TV series for HBO Max set in the world Matt Reeves is creating for The Batman.

Grazer is working an an executive producer on the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Hulu, as nicely an Empire Cookie spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson. He’s additionally engaged on the doc-series SuperVillain: The Rise and Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime.

The end of the hit show, which was broadcast in 2007, left Tony with an ambiguous destiny, with him sitting in a diner as a rival hitman approaches.

The display screen fades to black earlier than Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” plays, leaving followers uncertain as as to whether Tony is killed or not.

