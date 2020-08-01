- Advertisement -

The sole Marvel film still set to premiere in 2020 is Black Widow, which will be published in early November in case the coronavirus pandemic has died down by then.

With the MCU Phase 4 schedule delayed, Marvel isn’t predicted to make any announcements about its future strategies for standalone Avengers movies.

A fresh rumour states a new”mini-Avengers” type of film is coming even sooner than we thought, echoing a previous report that said this movie could set up Avengers 5 just like Civil War did with Infinity War.

Our biggest gripe with MCU Phase 4 is that there’s no Avengers 5 movie inside — well, in addition to the fact that the novel coronavirus compelled Disney to delay all its film releases and pause production work. Stage 4 has X-Men titles or no Four in it either. Disney has done up to now, as we explained before, Phase 4 will probably be unlike anything. Marvel will unite six films and eight limited TV series to a single story. For the very first time, TV shows are used extensively to flesh out character arcs and provide more background into the narrative, and that’s because Disney now operates a personal streaming service of its own and it wants to lure as many readers as possible.

Add to all that the massive success of Avengers: Endgame, and you realize Marvel can’t just come up with a brand new Avengers sequel right away. Marvel must provide the viewer time for over Endgame also it requires time to present new superheroes and villains that will travel together towards what will hopefully be an epic Endgame-like finale. The new Avengers will be introduced in various Phase 4 movies, and we are going to get to fulfil the Fantastic Four and mutants from the not too distant future. But the very first”mini-Avengers” movie is coming soon as well, according to a new report.

The concept of a”mini-Avengers” film doesn’t have anything to do with the rumoured Young Avengers project that’s reportedly in the works at Marvel. It is how a”trusted source with business knowledge” described the forthcoming Captain Marvel sequel which will supposedly include many famous MCU characters.

The concept should seem familiar because we have had one of those before. Captain America: Civil War is just as much a Captain America episode as it an Avengers crossover film. Civil War–Infinity War–Endgame Is the perfect trilogy of the Infinity Saga. You should watch all three of these movies back whenever you need to reevaluate Endgame.(sole Marvel)

Reunite to Captain Marvel 2, and the sequel is supposed to launch on July 8th, 2022. While Marvel hasn’t confirmed the movie is going to be included in Stage 4, it did not reveal any Phase 5 plans. Besides Black Panther 2 that’s tentatively set to be released on May 6th, 2022.(sole Marvel)

An unnamed trusted source told The Immediate that Ms Marvel would appear in the Captain Marvel sequel in a supportive role alongside other Avengers. The movie will supposedly adopt the Secret Invasion comic story, which is a rumour that we have heard several times before. A report back in mid-April said that Captain Marvel two will put up the upcoming significant Avengers movie exactly like Civil War did for Infinity War.(sole Marvel)

This rumour came from a trustworthy source who theorized that Captain Marvel two director could then helm Avengers 5.

Nothing could be confirmed at this moment, especially considering that the whole MCU isn’t just moving ahead. Black Widow may be postponed again when the world can not include the COVID-19 pandemic by November. Work on MCU Stage 4 productions might be delayed again, based on what occurs with outbreaks that could impact shooting. That means Disney is in no hurry to announce any plans Phase 4 until it could release Phase 4 jobs and on Disney+. However, these rumours fit nicely with previous statements from Kevin Feige that stated Captain Marvel would eventually become the president of the Avengers.(sole Marvel)