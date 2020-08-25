Home TV Series Netflix The Society Season 2: Why It’s Cancelled? Check Here All Updates
TV SeriesNetflix

The Society Season 2: Why It's Cancelled? Check Here All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Society season two: The perplexing teenage series The Society Season 2 was called off by Netflix. Regrettably, their hopes turned by devoting it down, although this series was loved by the fans who are hoping to watch the second part 2 of it.

The Society Season 2- Why It’s Cancelled?

The shoemakers had announced last year at 2019 about its forthcoming Season 2 to be released in 2020, even the production was also going to take place in March, but sadly due to the outbreak of coronavirus, It had been ceased. Still, again The production was anticipated to start by next month, But lately, Netflix had announced to cancel it’s season 2, on account of the prevailing pandemic situation.

According to some sources, The production couldn’t happen due to alterations of manufacturing dates and taking good care of this large cast keeping in my the security measures result in an unexpected gain in the budget that proves to be the most important reason for the cancellation of the Season two and The Society Season 2, one more age- drama show I am not okay with this can also be cancelled by Netflix.

They could not do anything to them due to the present situation, although on the news of its economy, Netflix said that it was a decision for them to cancel great shows. Further, Netflix had expressed its gratitude towards the founders and show writers separately for the great work of the show, first for I am not Okay with this maker like Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, along with Josh Barry and for the makers of The Society. They were Chris Keyser Pavlina Hatoupis, Marc Webb.

The society retains a loyal fan following because of its enigmatic storyline. Season 1 was reasoned along with huge cliffhangers which were somehow the main reason behind the demand for season 2. After getting the news of its cancellation, the fans were in dismay. Lately, they’d requested to conserve the show which was signed by almost 13,305 individuals. The fans were showing their disappointment on Twitter using the hashtag SaveTheSociety.

Let’s see not, or they will be successful in renewing it’s season 2 and if their efforts can bring a change or not.

