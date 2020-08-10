The Society Season 2: Renewal Release Date Gets No New Update, Stay Away From False:

- Advertisement -

The Society is one of the most anticipated shows of Netflix, and we are thankful that it will soon be back because of the season 2, the series revolves around a whole lot of teens that are stuck in an alternate universe where all the adults go missing, and they need to manage everything on their own.

So, without wasting any time, let’s get into all the details about season 2 of The Society.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR THE SOCIETY SEASON 2

With drama and more adventure the series is coming back after a fantastic season one of this Society, the series is revived for two, and all of the cast members left a video for twitter to allow their fans know about it.

According to the movie, the show will be back in 2020. However, Netflix has not yet confirmed a launch date for its series all we know is that it is coming sometime in 2020, fans must stay patient since we’ll get back to them about it soon.

CAST FOR THE SOCIETY SEASON two

Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman

Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb

Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena

Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair

Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins

Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham

Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich

Jose Julian as Gordie

Alexander MacNicoll as Luke

Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot

Rachel Keller as Cassandra Pressman

Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen

Fans can expect The Society to reunite with more drama for a season two, and the parents will eventually recognize that all the children are missing and somehow will try to get them back, we will keep fans updated on the latest news about The Society season 2 until then continue reading with us!