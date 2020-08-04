Home TV Series Netflix The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates
The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
One of the best notched American teen mystery drama, The Society is shortly coming up with its second season on Netflix. Christopher Keyser, which was first premiered on 10th May 2019, has invented it.

The show is a mixture of paradoxes and melodrama making it among the most-watched series. It has mostly received lots of positive reviews and has been acclaimed for its excellent storyline.

The story follows the whereabouts of a town and its people, who vanish. They find that the entire city has vanished when this town’s young teens return in their field excursion. There’s not any sign of any human being. In such a scenario, they will need to develop their own rules to survive with no online access and resources and network.

When is The Society season 2 going to release on the streaming giant Netflix?

But if we attempt to talk about an expected launch date for the series and go on, it isn’t easy since the streaming Netflix hasn’t provided a season with a green light to create a further batch of episodes.

A trailer has not yet been given to the fans regarding this information, and a season is so disappointing. The only thing that has come out that confirms the occurrence of another season is its movie.

The Society: Storyline

The story paths around a group of teenagers. A majority of the populace of their city disappears, and they must learn to stay by themselves. When a few high school students return from a field trip that is canceled, the mystery unfolds. Something bizarre had happened, although the town is the same as it was when they left! To their surprise, they can not find anybody. These teens are stuck in this isolated town with limited resources and no access to the external world! A forest not surrounds the town’s entire circumference!

The cast of The Society

  • Rachel Keller as Cassandra Pressman
  • Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman
  • Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich
  • Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot
  • Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair
  • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena

Do we have a trailer yet?

Since shooting is in a halt, we do not have a trailer as of yet. But if you’re planning to watch (or even rewatch!) Season 1, here is the trailer!

Ajeet Kumar

