The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

One of those most-watched American mystery teen series, The Society is shortly coming up with its second season on Netflix. The fantasy series has been created by Christopher Keyser, which first aired on May 10 2019. It has received plenty of favourable reviews and has obtained a substantial number of viewerships over a really small length of time. The show has grown into one of the most popular series, particularly among the kids.

The series follows the whereabouts of a bunch of teenagers who need to learn to live in a society by themselves, making their principles, following a mysterious episode vanished the whole town while the teens were off on a field excursion. With the restricted amount of funds and no connection with the external world, they need to survive according to their terms.

The Society Season 2 Release Date & Cast

The show started the creation of its second season in 2019 and has been declared on April 2. We could expect the show to make its return in late 2020. The series won’t be releasing its trailer anytime soon, but we know it’s going to be a cracker. The cast is set to come back to continue the journey here are the members who Will drive season 2,

Gordie (José Julián)

Bean (Salena Qureshi)

Luke (Alex MacNicoll)

Grizz (Jack Mulhern)

Clark (Spencer House)

Jason (Emilio Garcia-Sanchez)

Lexie (Grace Victoria Cox)

Will (Jacques Colimon)

Campbell (Toby Wallace)

Becca (Gideon Adlon)

Sam (Sean Berdy)

Harry (Alex Fitzalan)

Kelly (Kristine Froseth)

Helena (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)

Elle (Olivia DeJonge)

Together with the cast, Showrunner Chris Keyser is going to return for the next season also, and we can expect the identical treatment to the show which we are found off. Fans can not wait to have their queries answered and answered upon more and more cryptic, which will keep them entertained and engaged.

The Society Season 2- What Will Be The Plot?

Making predictions is quite hard as the series has not even announced the launch date. Nonetheless, it’s supposed that the teens will reprise again using a few new tangled questions and mysteries. The earlier season ended showing some of those young kids and adults to be alive. Let’s see what season two will bring forward to us,