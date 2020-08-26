Home TV Series Netflix The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates...
The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates About This Series

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Society Season two: The society is an enigmatic teenage drama internet series created by Christopher Keyser. It is season 1 aired last year on May 10. Because of Its mysterious storyline, the series has been loved from the audience, The lovers of the show are currently hoping for a second season of this show let’s find out under the season 2

The Society Season 2 Release Date & Cast

The series started its second season’s creation and was announced on April 2. We could expect the show to make its return. We know that it will be a cracker, although the show will not be releasing its preview soon. The cast is set to return to continue here, and the journey is the members who are currently going to drive season 2,

  • Gordie (José Julián)
  • Bean (Salena Qureshi)
  • Luke (Alex MacNicoll)
  • Grizz (Jack Mulhern)
  • Clark (Spencer House)
  • Jason (Emilio Garcia-Sanchez)
  • Lexie (Grace Victoria Cox)
  • Can (Jacques Colimon)
  • Campbell (Toby Wallace)
  • Becca (Gideon Adlon)
  • Sam (Sean Berdy)
  • Harry (Alex Fitzalan)
  • Kelly (Kristine Froseth)
  • Helena (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)
  • Elle (Olivia DeJonge)
Together with the cast, Showrunner Chris Keyser will return for the season as well, and we could expect the same treatment to the series, which we are found off. Fans can’t wait to get their questions answered and answered more and more mysteriously that will keep them engaged and entertained.

The Society Season 2- What Will Be The Plot?

Making predictions is hard as the show has announced the launch date. It’s supposed that the teenagers will reprise again with some tangled puzzles and questions. The season that was earlier ended, showing some of those children and adults to be living. Let’s see what season two will bring to us,

Ajeet Kumar

