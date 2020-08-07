The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Plot Much More About This Series You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

The Society is among the most anticipated shows of Netflix, and we’re glad it will soon be back because of its season two, the show revolves around a lot of teens who are stuck in another universe where all the adults go missing, and they all will need to manage everything by themselves.

Without wasting any time, let’s get into every detail about season 2 of The Society.

Release Date

Even though we don’t have an exact date for the web show, Society Season 2 will be released last 2020. According to our sources, we have dropped this anticipated date with this Netflix net series because its fans are waiting. If any upgrade is declared regarding the series’ release date, we’ll update it in this post.

The Society: Storyline

The story trails around a group of teens. A majority of the populace of their town disappears, after which they must learn to stay by themselves. The mystery unfolds when a few high school students come back from a field trip. The city is the same as it had been when they left, but something has happened! To their surprise, they can not find anyone in the town. These teenagers are stuck in this town with limited funds and no access to the world! A woods does not surround the town’s whole circumference!

Cast For The Society Season 2

Here’s a listing of cast members we will see in The Society season 2.

Kathryn Newton as Allie Pressman

Gideon Adlon as Becca Gelb

Sean Berdy as Sam Eliot

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Helena

Jacques Colimon as Will LeClair

Olivia DeJonge as Elle Tomkins

Alex Fitzalan as Harry Bingham

Kristine Froseth as Kelly Aldrich

Jose Julian as Gordie

Alexander MacNicoll as Luke

Toby Wallace as Campbell Eliot

Rachel Keller as Cassandra Pressman

Olivia Nikkanen as Gwen

Fans can anticipate The Society to reunite with more play for a season two. The parents will eventually recognize that all the kids are missing and will try to get them back. We will keep fans updated on the latest news in The Society season two until then continue reading together with us!