The Society Season 2: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of The Show..!!!

The famous show The Society is an American web tv series. This exciting show includes Mystery and Teen drama genres. The series was first aired on May 10, 2019. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. Christopher Keyser and Marc Webb developed the show, and Christopher Keyser was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jose Julian, Alexander MacNicoll, Toby Wallace, Rachel Keller and Jack Mulhern. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with ten episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 7/10 from IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes.

The Society Season 2 Cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces, but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Will (Jacques Colimon), Campbell (Toby Wallace), Becca (Gideon Adlon), Sam (Sean Berdy), Harry (Alex Fitzalan), Kelly (Kristine Froseth), Helena (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Elle (Olivia DeJonge) and Gordie (José Julián).

The Society Season 2 Plot

The plot of season 2 of the series The society will mainly consist of whether the teenagers will find their way back home. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

The Society Season 2 Release Date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on May 10, 2019, on Netflix. But for now, we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.