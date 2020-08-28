Home TV Series Netflix The Society Season 2: Here's Everything We Know About The Series
TV Series

The Society Season 2: Here’s Everything We Know About The Series

By- Ajeet Kumar
Here is what we know about the show, The Society, getting canceled after one season by Netflix!

Well, well, well, as of now, a bit if quite disappointing news has come out to most of the people who are in love with the series known as the Society since the flowing giant Netflix has now reversed its renewal choice that was meant for this iconic series called The Society on its platform.

The show was provided with a green light for a further batch of new episodes back in the summer of last year after the very first season of the mystery drama came out to the platform. Still, then, as of now, Netflix announced that it is not likely to reunite for any installations at all.

Here is why The Society was canceled!

Among the rest of the aspects that led to the series’s cancellation, it ought to be known that the pandemic that has been made by the fatal Corona Virus was the only major one to blame. This turn of events also happened with a fellow freshman play on Netflix itself, which I Am Not Alright With This goes by.

Her is what Christopher Keyser has to say about this cancellation news of The Society!

Variety happened to organize an interview with the showrunner of The Society, Christopher Keyser, and he talked about this abrupt decision of canceling the show.

He said he, as well as all of the cast members in addition to the team and crew, spent the preceding months preparing to return on the group and handle the safety protocols and measures which were needed to have safe conduct of task they’re provided with and then afterward he got a call from the officials at Netflix disclosing this devastating information to them. It was a fairly abrupt one and upset him.

Ajeet Kumar

