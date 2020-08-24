- Advertisement -

The so-called”Meathook galaxy” was home to a massive supernova explosion that was detected just a couple of years ago.

galaxy

Hubble continues to snap extraordinary images of the cosmos despite currently being in support for over three decades.

It has got long, curved”arms” and a center that’s packed with activity.

A supermassive black hole is believe to be hiding out there,

and that scientists believe is typical for several galaxies.

The galaxy named NGC 2442 is certainly not run-of-the-mill, and, it’s a real weirdo.

The galaxy is remarkably asymmetrical, looking just like a giant hook of sorts.

It’s this exceptional shape that has led astronomers to nickname it the”Meathook galaxy” It’s also home to a recent supernova explosion,

which makes it of special interest to scientists.

Supernovas occur every time a star of a certain mass dies.

In the case of NGC 2442, NASA considers that a binary pair of actors were responsible for the explosion,

which among those celebrities always sucked up substance from its fellow celebrity.

“This galaxy has been host to a supernova explosion seen in March 2015

known as SN 2015F, along with a white dwarf star created which,” NASA explains in a block pole.

“The white dwarf was part of a binary star system and siphone mass from the companion, eventually becoming too greedy and carrying on greater than it could handle.

This unbalanced the celebrity and triggere runaway nuclear fusion that eventually led to an intensely violent supernova explosion.

The supernova shone brightly for quite some time and was readily visible from Earth through a small telescope months later.”

The supernova explosion finally calme a bit, but as we have learn with observations of additional supernova blasts,

they can often hang around for quite a while.

As for the galaxy itself, Hubble was able to catch the majority of it in magnificent detail.

We may see the brightly-lit centre surrounded by star-forming areas and masses of dust and gas that appear as dark splotches lining its edges.

It doesn’t seem like a”normal” , however when it comes to structures such as these in distance,”normal” is always a moving target.

The Hubble Space Telescope was in operation for a whopping 30 years today,

and it is an achievement all by itself.

A few excursions to update and fix some issues has allowed

the telescope to keep to become one of NASA’s most crucial tools for celebrating the cosmos.

If things continue to go well, the telescope is expecte to last through the 2030 and possibly even into the 2040s.