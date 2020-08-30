Home Corona The SLS rocket just got more expensive.
The SLS rocket just got more expensive.

By- Pooja Das
SLS rocket

The SLS rocket just got more expensive.
NASA has announced changes to its”baseline price” for the SLS rocket, saying that it’s going to devote an additional 30% or more to get the rocket prepared for its late 2021 debut.

The first launch date to the SLS is November 2021.

This was good news because the job has been dealing with delays and cost overruns for some time.

Then, as if on cue, the space agency also posted a short upgrade to its Artemis program, of which the SLS is a considerable part. The more good news? Not quite.

NASA

Since Ars Technica first detected, NASA snuck in just a small tidbit about the overall price of the whole project in this latest upgrade.

As you might anticipate, the project has never gotten more economical.

Instead, it’s now going to be about 30 percent more expensive than previously planned. Hooray!

new launch

Taking this new launch readiness date into account, NASA also aligned the improvement costs for the SLS

and Exploration Ground Systems applications through Artemis I and established brand new cost obligations.

The new development baseline cost for SLS is $9.1 billion,

and the commitment for the first ground systems capability to support the assignment is now $2.4 billion.

All in all, this is an increase of approximately a third within the latest estimated program cost that was figured in 2017.

To put it differently, this entire endeavour just keeps getting more and more costly, and all we see in return for the financing is much more delays.

coronavirus pandemic

Now, given, the coronavirus pandemic was demanding on NASA,

and the space agency mentioned the pandemic as a reason for why advancement on the SLS was slow this past year.

Still, this is hardly the first time an update to the Space Launch System program has comprised both a dramatic price increase and a significant delay.

It’s becoming the norm, unfortunately.

However, NASA seems incredibly upbeat about the entire thing, at least on the public. “NASA has informed Congress of these new commitments

, and we’re working in the best possible speed toward launch, including streamlining operational flow at Kennedy and analyzing opportunities to improve the efficiency of our integration tasks further,” the update reads

. “Now that most the design development is done, as well as the first time construct and an extensive evaluation program, a great deal of effort is behind us.”

That said, we are still well over a year away from

the first launch of this SLS rocket, and that is if no additional delays pop up in the meantime.

If there’s anything the SLS application has taught us over time, it’s that flaws should be, well, expected.

Pooja Das

The...
