‘The Simpsons’ actor responds after show stopped white actors voicing people of colour!!!

The Simpsons

A voice actor on The Simpsons has responded after producers announced they may now not be using white actors to voice people of colour on the show.

Harry Shearer, the voice Mr Burns, Ned Flanders and was the voice of Dr Hibbert, within the long-running animated series questioned the move and mentioned that actors ought to be capable to play exterior their very own expertise.

He instructed Times Radio: “I’ve a quite simple perception about acting. The job of the actor is to play somebody who they don’t seem to be. That’s the gig, that’s the job description.”

The actor additionally defined that he didn’t have something in widespread with a few of his characters, resembling Mr Burns, however that didn’t imply he couldn’t play the character nicely.

The Simpsons has beforehand come under fire for its use of white actors to play people of color, significantly Hank Azaria’s depiction of Indian-American character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

He was the topic of a 2017 documentary by comedian Hari Kondabolu, who argued that the character is an offensive stereotype to people of Indian descent. Azaria quit the role in January this year.

Producers have not too long ago stopped white actors voicing people of color, including in a brief assertion: “Shifting ahead, The Simpsons will now not have white actors voice non-white characters.”

White actor Jenny Slate additionally not too long ago announced that she would no longer be playing biracial character Missy within the Netflix series Massive Mouth. Shortly afterwards, Kristen Bell left her role as a mixed-race character on new Apple TV+ animated present Central Park.

Mike Henry additionally mentioned that he’ll now not be voicing black character Cleveland on Family Man.

“I like this character, however individuals of color ought to play characters of color. Subsequently, I will probably be stepping down from the role,” he added.