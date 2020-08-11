The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5:When Is It Releasing On Netflix? And Some Latest News About Season 5 & 6.

- Advertisement -

Seven Deadly Sins is currently riding high on the Netflix Graphs after the most recent set of episodes were released. Season 5 of the show, however, has already been verified by TV Tokyo, who broadcast the anime in its native Japan.

Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan in Japan) is the title of the following season, which is Season 5 of this show on Netflix and Season 4 in Japan. The cause of this is since Signs of Holy War is classed as a distinct OVA (original video animation) unique in Japan and as Season 2 on Netflix.

Originally, This season was supposed to broadcast in Japan in October 2020, which would have meant it had a Netflix release date in July or even August 2021. Traditionally, the streamer has aired episodes of the show in the U.S. four to five months after the final episode of this season has aired on TV Tokyo, along with the previous two seasons that began in October finished in Japan in March.

The series, however, will no longer be airing on TV Tokyo this October. Production of Season 5 of the anime series, which is number three in the Netflix TV charts, has been postponed.

A teaser poster for’Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 5 was released TV Tokyo.

But a new release date has been declared. Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement is currently set to air on TV Tokyo BS-TV Tokyo along with five other affiliates in January 2021.

As For what this means for the show’s Netflix release date, it isn’t very good news. Assuming the season contains 24 episodes and follows the previous ones, all these are likely to air until mid-June 2021 in Japan. That would mean that the earliest likely Netflix release date for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 in the U.S. is October or, even more probable, November 2021.

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 5 & 6 Latest News and Updates

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season will soon be animated by Studio Deen rather than from the Korean animation studio that handled the previous season. This is very good news considering the former season’s mediocrity in terms of the standards fixed by the first three seasons of’The Seven Deadly Sins’.

The Fans can be delighted about the fact that’The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 6 is also potential considering the amount of content pending in Accordance with its source manga. ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 6 will be Titled’ The Seven Deadly Sins: The four Knights of the Apocalypse’. The release date of’The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 6 has been scheduled in November 2021.