- Advertisement -

The Senate has been dithering rather than passing a fresh stimulus bill,

The Senate has been dithering

even as millions of Americans continue to endure the severe fiscal effect of the coronavirus

Nowit appears the prospect of an upcoming recess has inspired senators to race to find common ground as fast as possible.

The new stimulus bill is expected to contain, among other items, funding to support a new wave of direct payments of $1,200 to most Americans.

Nothing motivates a race to discover common ground and conquer the divide

that separates the two leading political parties warring over a brand

new stimulus bill than the clock running out and a recess quickly approaching.

The Senate is now schedule to break for recess at the end of this week, on August 7.

And wouldn’t you know it, but that’s inspire senators to decide they wish to move heaven

and earth to overcome their disagreements within the new stimulus bill pending in the room

so that they can head out for their recess on time while also having awarded the House of Representatives

a bill it can work on and move quickly to President Trump’s desk so that its advantages can start making their way into hard-hit Americans.

Section of this urgency here has been over the fact that Congress let improved unemployment aid lapse,

as a stalemate lasted over a brand new stimulus bill.

It has been almost two months since the last payment was sent out in 49 countries

under the terms of the expanded jobless aid (which supplied an additional $600/week),

and it has been a few days since that advantage officially expired.

Democrats had drawn a line in the sand on the issue,

reportedly refusing to take anything less than a re-upping of the jobless aid at the exact same level.

Republicans counter that paying the unemployed an extra $2,400/month has been equal to some new salary which disincentivize seeking a new job.

But Kentucky Republican and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he is”ready to support”

national unemployment benefits being attract back in that $600/week degree —

which removes a significant barrier standing in the way of this new stimulus bill’s passing.

It is a given, meanwhile, that there will also be funding in

the bill to encourage a new wave of stimulus checks of $1,200 for most Americans.

However there are still at least two significant hurdles to clear prior to

the passing of a bill is all but assured.

One of them is an aid to countries that are facing significant budget shortfalls

as a result of costs associated with the coronavirus.

A GOP attack line has been that they do not wish to be viewed as”bailing out”

states that mismanaged themselves to get to this point.

Another hurdle is more than a liability shield for businesses.

The idea is to protect against a wave of lawsuits stemming from, say,

workers returning to work and catching the coronavirus in the process. Based on Forbes,

Republicans want to Make Sure that”a plaintiff would have to show that a defendant was’grossly

negligent or engaged in willful misconduct’ while also violating local and state public health guidelines in the tim