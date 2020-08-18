The Secret Sparrow Symbols Hidden Throughout All Ten Episodes Of The Umbrella Academy Season 2.

- Advertisement -

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is full of sparrow symbols as a sign to the volatile cast end. The show networking page that was social confirmed in the aftermath of its release on Netflix that the show-runners had hidden 43 sparrow logos during each of the year’s ten episodes. They’re randomly sprinkled throughout The Umbrella Academy with seemingly no real reason behind their places other than for fun.

Given the finish of season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, it appears that the show’s regular use of bird imagery – including the sparrow symbols – was all an elaborate hint in the appearance of the Sparrow Academy. There are important sparrows on top of the logos, too. Harlan has a wooden toy sparrow which appears to be something of a totem for him (and which shows that he still has abilities at the end of the season), the next episode’s Umbrella logo is a swarm of these critters, and, clearly, the Sparrow Academy logo revealed in the last episode comprises a sparrow as among its emblems.

Could these sparrow symbols have a significance beyond subconsciously hinting at the end of the season at the appearance of the Sparrow Academy? Could they’re indicating points at the timeline at which Academy (either Sparrow or Umbrella) had changed something previously? It surely can’t be an accident that there are 43 children all born 1989 and 43 sparrows. Or are they only Easter eggs developed to provide fans more reason to see The Umbrella Academy? Now that fans have had a chance to find all of them, here’s a guide to where and if the sparrows appear.

Hidden Sparrow Academy Logos In Episode 1 – “Back Where We Started”

The first sparrow look comes courtesy of the Swedes. Their introduction sees them grab a Goldfield Farms Dairy Products Truck as their new automobile to pursue the Umbrella Academy. The sparrow is your Farms’ emblem. Timestamp: 09.43

The second is printed onto a tile in the bathroom of Diego’s psych hospital ward. As the camera pans down the corridor towards Diego and Lila’s band session with Doctor Moncton, the sparrow emblem is visible on the wall next to the sink. Timestamp: 13.43

The vinyl record that Harlan plays – Johann Sebastien Bach’s”Chaconne” – gets the third sparrow logo emblazoned in its centre. Timestamp: 21.22

The fourth sparrow emblem appears when Klaus and Ben return out of San Francisco towards Dallas in 1963 and walk into Jay’s Elbow Room bar after their stolen car breaks down. Since Klaus speaks to the barman about when the next bus to Dallas is due, one shot shows that there’s a draft beer pump in the other end of the bar (under the mounted fish) with a sparrow emblem on it. Timestamp: 25.36