The School Nurse Files Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

The School Nurse Files is a South Korean tv drama series that has a huge fan base. It pertains to the 2015 award-winning book School Nurse Ahn Eun-young by Chung Serang. The season is set to produce Netflix.

The first story of this series revolves around Ahn Eun-young, a school nurse. She has. She afterward joins a brand new school. The delight and suspense attract a high number of viewers. Let’s follow the latest developments in the season.

What’s your Release Date?

The founders have not announced the release date as of this moment. This season the series could come. It had been set to released during the months of 2020. We’ll need to wait around for some time until it releases.

We must notice that this is the date for the season’s release. This is a delay in the start of the year on account of this pandemic scenario.

What is that, Cast?

Not much is known concerning the crew and cast members as of today. We assume that their cast members’ yield. We could also expect some fresh faces to create an original coming. The cast members which we’re convinced will be noticed are:

Jung Yu-mi as Ahn Eun-young, a school nurse that exorcises ghosts.

Nam Joo-hyuk as Hong In-Pyo, a teacher that assists Eun-young chase ghosts