The Satellites Will Offer High-Speed Internet Access For Users Who Have Respective Terminals

By- Akanksha Ranjan
The satellites will offer high-speed internet access for users who have respective terminals,

The satellites

however the program is still in an early beta phase.

Starlink satellites have drawn ire from astronomers since they have a habit of destroying photos of space obtained from Earth.

The company has sent hundreds of tiny communications satellites into orbit.

It just did it again, packing another 57 satellites into its Falcon 9 plus a pair of satellites to get a company name BlackSky.

The mission was postpon from several weeks ago, but finally took to the skies, and it appeare to go off without a hitch.

The launch took place from Kennedy Space Center,

together with the Falcon 9’s first stage pushing the rocket to orbit before making a successful landing on one of the company’s drone ships positioned in the ocean

SpaceX’s Starlink program is your company’s big bet on phoning becoming a source of revenue.

With a grid of possibly tens of thousands of satellites in orbit, SpaceX hopes to provide high-speed data accessibility to regions that still do not have it,

while also getting business from customers who have high-speed internet but are not please with their service.

Thus far, the company has launched 10 Starlink missions, and there are almost 600 Starlink satellites in orbit around Earth.

At some point, the company dreams of having tens of thousands of the satellites in orbit,

but SpaceX boss Elon Musk has said that it could launch the service on a much smaller scale sooner instead of later.

The company has already provided signup forms for people interested in testing out the service once it becomes available

SpaceX board members have had the chance to spend the support for a spin utilizing beta hardware.

When the service rolls out, users will require an on site terminal to receive the data signal from the satellite community,

which hardware is something the company is focusing on optimizing as we talk.

Unfortunately, as SpaceX has continued to launch its internet satellites, they’ve become a real hassle for the astronomy community.

SpaceX says it’s trying to mitigate this in lots of ways.

By painting the satellites with a matte black coat

and applying deployable shades to the antennas that reflect sunlight to Earth,

SpaceX hopes to be able to continue to launch its satellites without raising too much ire in the scientific community.

Whether they can make this happen remains to be seen,

but at least they're trying.

