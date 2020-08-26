The Rookie Season 3: Release? What Might Happen Next How Long Is The Wait!

- Advertisement -

The Rookie, a police procedural play, was soaring packed with perspectives on TV. With only two seasons, the show has managed to get a massive fan base. The first season had an average viewership of 7.79 million, and the next season succeeded the previous one with 8.19 million. That is a significant thing.

The series scores an excellent 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has been renewed for the third season, and here is all about its launch.

When Will The Third Season Release?

As of this moment, no particular date was announced. Neither has any production upgrades been given to us. With this kind of chaos, I guess the production is unlikely to start any shortly.

But some theories suggest that production may start. Moreover, since the series was revived amid coronavirus, the officials might have proposed to film the show in a secure environment under distancing standards. Therefore, it is very likely that the year will be observed on screens by the latter half of next year.

We’re not sure about it. Nevertheless, many enthusiasts have high hopes of seeing the season in 2021.

What Might Happen Next?

As we are aware that the show revolves around the life span of a late starting police Rookie, hence the title. The season ended on a cliffhanger in which John was standing in his bedroom, staring at the stash surrounded by Authorities.

It is going to be interesting to watch John manages to escape the situation, what’s more, the revelation that made John realize that his Mentor was profound in the pockets of the Mob. It will be fun to see John going against his Mentor while dealing with this reality.