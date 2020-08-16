The Rock Highest Paid : Dwayne Johnson

- Advertisement -

On account of an enormous payday from Netflix, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the most generously compensated Hollywood entertainer in 2020.

Johnson was paid more than $23 million from Netflix alone for his job in the up and coming film Red Notice.

Johnson earned $87.5 million this year, with Ryan Reynolds following intently behind with $71.5 million in income The Rock .

Dwayne Johnson — also called The Rock — was the most generously compensated entertainer in 2020, as per another report from Forbes. This denotes the second time in the same number of years that Johnson figured out how to procure more cash than his Hollywood companions.

Interesting that Netflix has helped support Johnson’s yearly take. With Johnson gaining around $87.5 million this year, $23.5 million of that all outcomes civility of his presentation in the up and coming to Netflix flick Red Notice. Set to show up in the not so distant future, Red Notice is an activity satire that fixates on the universe of global wrongdoing. The film includes various other eminent A-listers, including Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.