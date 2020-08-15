Home Entertainment The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date ? Cast,...
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date ? Cast, Plot And More Fans Should Need To Know.

By- Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary
The Growing of the Shield Hero is a novel series that is Japanese by Aneko Yusagi. It is developed into a fantasy series playing a nightmare. It has gathered a huge fan base in the very first season that aired from 9th January. Fans were waiting for the season, and it has been revived for a new year.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE UPCOMING SEASON

The Japanese novel written by Aneko Yusagi was changed into an Anime show by Kinema Citrus. After having the first season with an IMDB score of 8.1, enthusiasts are awaiting Season Two. There have been statements that can give the fans something, although there have not been any statements for this show’s release date. It is expected that the season may be prepared to hit our screens. Back in September 2019, the series was renewed for two seasons, and on 24 July, they announced a renewal for four seasons, having nine episodes per season.

WHO ARE THE VOICE ACTORS OF RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO SEASON 2

This is how the main voice cast (English) goes for Rising Of The Shield Hero — Billy Kameez as Naofumi, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Jun Fukuyama as L’Arc and Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura.

What’s the SHOW ABOUT

Growing Of The Shield Hero is a story He did not commit. After being labelled as a criminal exiled from society, he starts his trip in thirst for revenge. With no money and faith, all that he has left is his defence. Cheated and having framed, he vows for vengeance against people who dishonoured him.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT SEASON 2?

The lovers are quite eager to view Naofumi back in action combating with the waves. However, details Concerning the plot of Season 2 are completely disclosed. The production company was tight-lipped regarding the plot for Season 2. It’s likely to adhere to the events of Season One. There has been a rumour that Season Two will be based on volume 12 of the Anime novel show. People who’ve read the Japanese book, you will Have a legit notion regarding what could occur in the upcoming season.

