The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2, The shield of the protagonist will rise again as the production house affirmed that there would be season 2 of their climbing of the shield hero. Now the fans could breathe. Read for season 2 of the show’s launch storyline.

The last season of this show ended with the bang when Naofumi realize that Glass and L’arc are heroes and belong to the same hometown. The other heroes appear to be more potent than Naofumi. The show ends with Naofumi rebuilding the village.

The series released on 9th January 2016 and the last episode was aired on 26. The series gained a great deal of fame and created a fan base after the show’s release.

Release Date

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 will start in 2020. The official date for the season premiere has not but been introduced, but it was verified in September 2019 that the present would lengthen for two extra seasons.

Cast Of The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2

The voice of the cast has not been officially declared but –

  • Alen Lee
  • Erica Mendez
  • Morgan Berry
  • Billey Kameez
  • Brianna Knickerbocker
  • Xander Mobus

Till date, there is no confirmation of this caste that the addition or anyone is going off by the series, but these are and the roles their going to stay a for the season 2 of the climbing of the shield hero.

The Plot For Season 2

Let’s give you a few small spoilers for season two. The ending of season 1 was daring and dramatic at the exact same time, therefore what we expected from season 2 is that Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will be resilient and more potent towards enemies.

Ajeet Kumar

