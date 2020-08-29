Home TV Series The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot...
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Rising of the Shield Hero” is a Japanese Dark Fantasy Animated Series led by Takao Abo and script from Keigo Koyanagi. The series is that the adaptation of a Japanese book by Aneko Yusagi. Season 1 launched on January 9, 2019, and finished on June 26, 2019, with a total of 25 episodes produced by Kinema Citrus. Crunchyroll-Funimation has purchased the rights for the series and revived a second and third season. Season 1 became a hit successfully and attained a considerable fanbase. The animations were too good, which brought the audience towards the show along with the exciting story.

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season Two Is Confirmed!

YES. YES YES. The rumours are accurate, and the confirmations have come in. Not only has the series been granted green lights to get another season, but also a third party.

Season two is scheduled to be released in late 2020. But, there’s a chance of this date to be pushed back after the global pandemic caused interference in work.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Cast

Confirmed that season two will be out very soon, but the cast and details aren’t yet known!! Sources also say that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season Two.

Might finally have a brand new pair of voice actors and actresses! Let’s wait for the info! Here are some of the personalities anticipated!

Billy Kametz, a favourite Japanese voice actor, will sound for Naofumi Imatani the protagonist of this series whose motto is to serve the entire world.

Erica Mendez, a Hollywood voice actress, will say for Raphtalia slave of Naofumi with a curse.

Brianna Knickerbocker, an anime voice actor, will sound for Filo who becomes the QueenQueen following her affiliation with Naofumi.

We anticipate the trio to return and create a great deal of pleasure and excitement in the crowd. However, they led The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 well! They would recreate the magic once more!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Spoilers

The Storyline of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has not come out. But season a couple of the series will display the show’s protagonist Naofumi Iwatani. Naofumi is a youthful tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia. Additionally, she’s a bird-like monster Filo’s new partner. They will also defeat a new enemy at the upcoming season. However, this enemy may be powerful and dangerous in contrast to any other personality they’ve met in the past.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will soon have a fresh cast. It includes Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia, and Filo, and they’ll be back into their various roles. They collectively attempt to save the entire world and unravel the secrets concerning the Waves.

The plot for the next season is based on and around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani. He is a Japanese youth protagonist. Also, his principal aim is to become the World Cardinal Hero. The only weapon he owns with him is the shield he owns. This makes him stand out from the series.

Ajeet Kumar

