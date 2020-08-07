The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know

- Advertisement -

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season two, a great amalgamation of light book and manga series, is a fantasy anime that is Japanese. Aneko Yusagi bases on the novel series it. It premiered in January 2019. Following the ending of the first season, it was announced that the anime would get renewed for a second and a third season. The character Raphtalia was selected as Best Girl for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards at 2020.

It’s a story of a Japanese youngster, Naofumi Iwatani, who has summoned into a parallel world. He has accompanied by three other men. Then they turn into heroes, well equipped to fight against inter-dimensional monsters. Naofumi receives a shield, whereas other boys receive a spear, a bow, and a sword. The series turns against him when a princess, his colleague, betrays him and accuses him of sexual assault. Then he begins when he meets a demi-human woman named Raphtalia training alone. They develop as a team.

In Japan, the testimonials of the anime soared. On the other hand, the anime initially received backlash for its depiction of slavery and the contradiction of the’ Me Too Movement in the US.’ The producer Junichiro Tamura addressed the situation. He stated, “There have never been any controversies concerning the show in Japan.”

But since the next episode, reviews began getting positive. Reviewer Theron Martin said, “Episode 3 gives the best argument to date for the series’ possible potential.”

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date

What could be more exciting knowing that your favourite anime series has been renewed for two new seasons? Creators of The of the Shield Hero confirmed its two seasons. However, renewal of this next season isn’t so shocking, considering the achievement of season-1.

Although there is no announcement about the official launch date of this season, the entertainment sectors have been severely disturbed by the epidemic of Covid-19 also. We may not have an official launch date but the season is forecast to come anytime in 2021.

What is expected to happen this season of The Rising of the Shield Hero? What can be its storyline?

In the new season, we could realize they will also face a new enemy and that the trio, the protagonists Naofumi, Rafaela, and Filippo, are going to get new partners. This new enemy will be more lasting than before. Fans can look forward to two exciting seasons, and also the season should find an explanation for modification.