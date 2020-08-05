The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything A Fan Can Expect Is Here

- Advertisement -

The Rising Of Adaptation of Aneko Yusagi novel, The Shield Hero Season 2 -‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’, is a dark fantasy tv series. Kinema Citrus produces this Isekai and directed by Takao Abo.

Usually, Isekai has a story where others fail to admit the in-world elements, but its narrative is impressive concerning the Isekai components. It demonstrates that what false allegations could do to an individual emotionally and mentally.

Its first season premiered on June 26, 2019, and did well critically getting a positive response. The fans are awaiting the season to come.

Here’s everything you want to learn about the upcoming season of The Growing of the Shield Hero.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date

What could be more exciting knowing that your favorite anime series has been revived for two brand new seasons? Creators of The of Shield Hero affirmed its forthcoming two seasons that were brand new. Renewal of the next season isn’t that shocking, considering the achievement of season-1.

Although there is no announcement regarding the official launch date of this year, the entertainment sector has disturbed. The season is forecast to come anytime in 2021, although we may not have an official launch date.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Cast

Creators haven’t shown the cast of the second season. But we’re expecting the yield of Raphtalia Naofumi Iwatani and Filo. Together with these characters, there’ll be some characters that you will be able to see from the season.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Expected Plot

Its story revolves around the planet’s most excellent defender, “Naofumi,” who, combined with his friends, is sent to a parallel world to fight the critters called Waves. However, his world came crashing down if his partner betrayed him accused him. But the shield hero and team cope with the false accusations and travel, piling up, beating wave.

The next season will revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, The semi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo facing enemies that are more powerful, and dangerous.