The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What Do We Know About Season 2?

By- Ajeet Kumar
Shield Hero Season 2,’Rising Of The Shield Hero’, is a Japanese Anime web series based on the novel set of the same name. Released on Tokyo MX in January 2019 and written by Aneko Yusagi, this Anime series was highly attractive and has had an impressive fanbase. At the same time, the series has racked up adequate viewership.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero 2 Release Date

There has been no official date for the launch date yet, And it’s quite uncertain on account of this COVID pandemic. Fans will need to wait for another season to the atmosphere, at least till October 2020. It can fall anytime as the ends.

Cast

The cast of this season has not yet been verified. However, the characters include Billey Kameez, Erica Mender, Morgan Berry, Alen Lee, Brianna Knickerbocker, and Xander Mobus.

There has not been any information regarding the one staying in or going from this series. However, these are the roles that are going to remain.

What Do We Know About Season 2? [spoiler Alert]

The fans are quite eager to see Naofumi back in action fighting the waves. However, details about the plot of Season 2 are fully revealed. The production company has been tight-lipped regarding the plot for Season 2. It is very likely to follow the events of Season One. There’s been a rumor that Season Two will be based on volume 12 of this novel series. People who’ve read the Japanese novel could have a legit idea of what could happen in the season.

