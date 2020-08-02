Home TV Series The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Here is Everything You...
The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Here is Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast And Release Date Updates !!

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Rising of the Shield Hero will have a season two. Read to learn more!

Aneko Yusagi was the author of this Japanese lighting book series, which has turned into a TV show. It’s about our main hero Naofumi Iwatani.

We get to know until he reads a mysterious book in a library he was an average university student. He weirdly finds himself in a different world. He realizes others accompany him and that they are among the four heroes.

Our hero is given a legendary shield, and this is where the story takes off. We go through numerous plot twists, both positive and negative.

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Release Date?

In September 2019, it had been confirmed that Rising of the Shield Hero would not just have a season two but the one.

It has gained a fan base that was fantastic ever since and was released on January 9, 2019. We could expect it to be released by 2020, although we aren’t convinced of the release date of season two.

The season had a total of 25 episodes, the last one being Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari’.

The Rising Of The Hero anime series cast

The official list of beloved characters played by the Rising Of The Hero series.

  • Kaito Ishikawa played Naofumi Iwatani
  • Asami Seto played Raphtalia
  • Rina Hidaka played Filo
  • Yoshitsugu Matsuoka played Ren Amaki
  • Yoshitsugu Yamaya played Itsuki Kawasumi
  • Makoto Takahashi played as Motoyasu Kitamura
  • Maaya Uchida played Melty
  • Hiroki Yasumoto played Elhart
Filo, Raphtalia, and Naomi Iwatani signify the leading characters in this anime series.

In season two, the Naofumi Iwatani, along with his beloved friends, have to undergo severe challenges by the fantastic monsters. In season two, we can see more action plots.

Trotsh: Expected Plot?

Season one should have ended with Naofumi he is. But we get a cliffhanger. We hope to find some of the replies in season 2.

The series is paced around studying about the planet and battling with the waves. Season 2 won’t be so gentle. It flows around battles and character development that is crucial.

Fans have come up with several fan theories. We could expect to get showered with imaginative leaps and eye-catching visuals.

