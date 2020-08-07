Home TV Series Netflix The Rest Of Us Have Totally Lost Count On How Many Times...
The Rest Of Us Have Totally Lost Count On How Many Times We’ve Watched The Kissing Booth 2

By- Santosh Yadav
While the rest of us have lost count on how many times we’ve observed The Kissing Booth 2, Jacob Elordi just revealed that he has not even seen it once.

While speaking with Variety, a question about The Kissing Booth two’s end came up, and Jacob was not bashful about saying that he does not understand how it all happens.

“I have not seen it. You have seen. I really don’t know whether I am permitted to say that, but I have not,” he said.

He also asked for the interviewer” to be truthful” when talking about whether they enjoyed the movie.

“That’s so kind of you,” Jacob replied when the reporter admitted they enjoyed it better than the initial one.

Anyone else getting total Robert Pattinson when he had to speak about Twilight vibes?

Jacob also admitted that he does not think if the option came up, he would have been permitted to perform some of the DDR scenes.

“Not even for a second. I do think I’d have been let. It would have been an insurance issue. I’d have gotten a severe injury. They dance so difficultly in that,” he explained. “No, I am so bad at that.”

He also stated that he has more fun playing bad men like his character from Euphoria.

“When I was younger, I did not question it much. I only wanted to operate and create movies. In case they are being acknowledged by the script — and they’re intended to be there, and not an outcome of writing I think that it’s much more interesting to play with it. I’d hate to play with somebody who’s morally right all of the time. We do sh*tty matters all the time to one another,” he said.

With everything that went down in the second film, we can only imagine what happens from The Kissing Booth 3 with Noah.

Santosh Yadav

Also Read:   The Kissing Booth 2: Romance! Everything We Know From The Trailer!!!
