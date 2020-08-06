Classic Nickelodeon cartoon The Ren & Stimpy Show is being reimagined as an adult animation.

Comedy Central has green-lit a brand new model of the ’90s youngsters’s show for grownup audiences as a part of a significant company push into grownup animation.

Deadline experiences that the reboot will be a part of the Beavis and Butt-Head remake from Mike Choose and Daria spin-off Jodie on the network.

Nickelodeon launched the unique The Ren & Stimpy Show alongside Rugrats and Doug in 1991. The show was thought-about an grownup series on the time because of its darkish humour and vivid creativeness despite the fact that it was on a youngsters’s network.

The John Kricfalusi-created series, which was centred on Ren, a neurotic Chihuahua, and Stimpy, an unintelligent however innocent cat, was broadcast for 5 seasons on Nickelodeon, till December 1995.

'The Ren & Stimpy Show' (1991). CREDIT: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Inventory Picture"We're excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a brand new artistic staff and our companions on the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," stated Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group in a statement.

“Ren & Stimpy joins our quickly increasing roster of grownup animation together with South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone Excessive as we proceed to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for brand spanking new generations.”

Happy Happy Joy Joy, a documentary on The Ren & Stimpy Show, co-directed by Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood, premiered on the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.